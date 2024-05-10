Actor Gauahar Khan and her singer-husband Zaid Darbar celebrated their son Zehaan's first birthday on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The couple organised a jungle-themed birthday party for their son Zeehan.

BMC dismantles jungle theme decor at Gauahar Khan's son Zehaan's birthday party

The theme of the birthday was jungle. The party was attended by several renowned TV actors, such as Debina Bonnerjee, Pankhuri Awasthy, Vinny Arora, and Mahi Vij with her daughter, Hina Khan also spotted at the bash.

Gauhar and Zaid twinned in black, whereas Zeehan was dressed in a white shirt and brown chequered pants. They also gave gifts to the paparazzi and posed for them outside the hotel during the birthday bash.

However, the celebration turned chaotic when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials arrived at the venue and dismantled the entrance gate, which was designed with a jungle theme.

Here's why BMC officials destroyed the decor

BMC officials arrived at the venue and instructed the hotel staff and event organisers to remove the customised gate, citing obstruction of the footpath. When the hotel staff refused, the officials took it upon themselves to destroy the gate and took it away in their tempo.

Zaid, who was present at the moment, allowed the BMC officials to take away the gate to defuse the tension. After dismantling the gate, the BMC officials removed the debris in a tempo.

Despite the interruption, Gauahar and Zaid continued with the birthday celebration.

After the party, Gauahar Khan, and Zaid Darbar shared a lovable video of the party that shows celebs enjoying it as well the couple dancing merrily with their son.

Gauahar shared the first glimpse of her son

Gauahar had shared pictures of her son for the first time. "Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him. Lots of love," read the caption of the photo.