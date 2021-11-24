Bengaluru's IT park, Manyata Tech Park, was flooded after Sunday's incessant downpour, forcing employees to return home on Monday. But an unusual sight caught a bystander's attention as he recorded a couple of men attempting to catch a fish in the puddle.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall this last week, which saw many streets go under 3-4 feet. CM Basavaraj Bommai took stock of the issue, but the flood-like situation created small pounds in residential and business areas of the city. The Manyata Tech Park, which is located close to the Nagawara Lake on Outer Ring Road, turned into a network of streams as water was accumulated up until knee's length.

Fishing in Manyata Tech Park

Photos and videos of the flooded tech park went viral on social media. The cleaning staff were shocked to see water everywhere, but since there were no potholes, it made it easy to move about. Although it wasn't the first time the tech park was flooded, it was the first time when the water wasn't draining out after amplified efforts.

Of all the viral footage shared on social media of water-logged IT park, which is spread across 300 acres on ORR, one video stood out. In a viral video shot somewhere in the Manyata Tech Park campus, a few men could be seen catching fish in the rivulets. Interestingly, after three men chased down a fish, one of them managed to catch it.

Manyata Fish Park , Bengaluru ?? pic.twitter.com/Yn8v7mw4pi — Raj (@raajcar) November 23, 2021

The video shows the man carrying the fish weighing about one kg in his hand. The man who finally caught the fish was seen hitting it with a stick to slow it down.

If you thought this was an isolated incident, think again. In another instance, two men could be seen fishing inside the water-logged tech park in Bengaluru. They can be seen holding a large fishnet to catch some fish. It appears, they too managed to catch fish inside the tech park.

These incidents have triggered a debate online and some users have reacted with humour. But on a serious note, a BBMP official was quoted as saying that Manyata Tech Park enriched upon an open drain, diverting its natural flow. This means, every time there is heavy downpour, there will be water-logging in the tech park.