Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services personnel have rescued four labourers stuck beneath the collapsed portico of a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Fortunately, there was no movement of patients or people at the time of the incident at at 6.15 a.m. in the Saint Martha's hospital premises.

The portico arch had collapsed early Tuesday morning. The labourers -- Moyuddeen, Chand Pasha, Rafi Saab, Basavaraj -- were rescued after the personnel carried out a mission for more than three hours.

DCP in-charge of Central Division Dr S.D. Sharanappa said: "We will verify the documents in connection with the incident and initiate action."

Police sources explained that the portico collapsed due to installation of insufficient load bearing pillars.