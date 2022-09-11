Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Mantri Developers Group President and Managing Director Susheel Mantri and his son Prateek Mantri on the charges of cheating crores of rupees to customers, sources said on Sunday.

CID sources said they will file a petition before the court on Monday to seek the custody of the accused for further investigation. Both have been sent to judicial custody. CID Additional DGP Umesh Kumar said that a comprehensive investigation would be taken up in the fraud case.

The accused had allegedly promised customers in Bengaluru to build flats at cheap rates and collected Rs 75 lakh to Rs 2 crore. However, they did not keep their promise.

The customers lodged 12 complaints with the Cubbon Park police station, Subramanyapura police station and Yeshwanthpur police station limits against the Mantri Developers in Bengaluru in 2019.

The state government had ordered a probe into the cases by CID. The sleuths have taken the land documents into their custody. The accused Susheel Mantri was arrested by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently. He had obtained bail in that case and came out from the prison recently.

Mantri Developers is a real estate company which develops properties in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.