Amid the gloom, there's a ray of hope that brings smile on people's faces. It can be watching your loved ones recover from COVID or a kind-hearted gesture that reinforces our faith despite all the challenges. No doubt, COVID second wave has ravaged many lives, but the fight is not over. To reinforce faith in the fact that this will all be over soon, people are finding solace in the inspiring story of a young man who beat COVID and celebrated it with a victory dance.

It's not every day you see doctors and patients dancing their hearts out, but defeating COVID is indeed worth celebrating. A Bengaluru man, who is an ambulance driver, was infected by COVID and his oxygen saturation levels had dropped to 75 a week ago. Had he not got the timely treatment, things would have gone so wrong, but luckily he was able to get the right care at the right time. But it wasn't without struggle.

In search of hospital bed

Due to the spike in COVID cases, there was acute shortage of hospital beds and ICUs across Bengaluru. Kumar, who was diagnosed with COVID on May 18, couldn't find a bed anywhere in the city. Seeing it was an emergency, he was even taken to Mysuru in search of a hospital bed, but to no avail.

COVID volunteers have been going the extra mile to help out people in need. From procuring hospital beds to providing food, influencers have been doing it all. When Kumar was unable to find a bed anywhere, Farah, a volunteer from ERT Bangalore, helped him get a bed in the city's St. John's Hospital. He was hospitalised for a week and got discharged on Tuesday.

My oxygen saturation was at 75. They didn't take me anywhere. I also travelled 300 kms from Bangalore to Mysore to Bangalore, but I got the bed in St John's Hospital," Kumar said while thanking the volunteer for her timely assistance, which saved his life.

Victory dance

After being treated for a week, Kumar is now discharged from hospital and advised home isolation. Before leaving the hospital, he was seen dancing to the tunes of famous Hindi song "Muqabla Muqabala" along with a PPE-clad doctor. The beaming smile on Kumar's face was evident from his blue cloth mask and his dance moves are proof how he was feeling.

Watch the video below:

Kumar was critical when we received a request to help him find a bed. 7 days later he sent us his victory dance against Covid just before getting discharged from the Hospital. #ERTStories #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/pPU5Hg5OjW — ERT Bangalore (@ErtBangalore) May 25, 2021

