B'luru airport named "Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia"; wins prestigious award

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is already touted as one of the best airports in India and South Asia. Recognising that fact, the Bengaluru international airport won a major accolade at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards, which was held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris on Thursday, 16 June. The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, Presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance.

Bengaluru international airport is named the best regional airport in India and South India by Skytrax, which is a global consultancy firm that runs an airline and airport ranking site. KIA has won the recognition based on customer survey, taking several factors into account.

"It brings us enormous joy in accepting the award as the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia. Our constant commitment and relentless efforts are to provide the greatest airport experiences for our passengers. The awards that we receive year on year is an acknowledgment that we continue to get this right," Hari K Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said in a statement.

The survey evaluates consumer experience across various airport services such as check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departures at the gates.

BIAL — 'Best Airport' at Wings India Awards 2022

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru won two major accolades at the Wings India Awards 2022. The airport was adjudged the 'Best Airport' under the General Category, and also won the 'Aviation Innovation' Award. This recognition is one of the industry's most recognised accolades, and is awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations.

Bengaluru airport was also conferred with the 'Voice of the Customer' recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), and as a testament to its commitment to provide a superior airport experience, the airport was recently recognised by the Confederation of Indian Industry with the Customer Obsession Award.