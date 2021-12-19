In a series of events that could be called political fanaticism, two top political leaders in Kerala were murdered on December 18, 2021. SDPI State Secretary KS Shan was hacked to death on Saturday night near Mannancheri School Junction, and despite taking him to the hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.

Within hours after the killing of KS Shan, a group of people trespassed into the house of OBC Morcha State Secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan and killed the BJP leader. Ranjith Sreenivasan is also a BJP State Committee member. He was also the BJP candidate in the 2016 assembly elections at the Alappuzha constituency.

District Police chief G Jayadev has visited both the areas where these murders took place.

SDPI has blamed RSS behind the killing of KS Shan, while BJP has alleged that SDPI is behind the terrorist-like attack which resulted in the death of Ranjith Sreenivasan.

