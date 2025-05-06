The controversy surrounding Virat Kohli allegedly liking a photo of Avneet Kaur just won't die down. Social media continues to buzz, and now singer Rahul Vaidya has added fuel to the fire. Several meme pages and online handles have taken sly digs at Vaidya, claiming that Kohli has blocked him.

Rahul Vaidya's endless rant on Virat Kohli goes viral

On Monday, Rahul took to his Instagram Stories and posted a series of videos mocking Kohli's clarification about the accidental like on Avneet Kaur's post.

Things escalated when Vaidya cheekily claimed that Virat had blocked him, though he later suggested it might just be an Instagram glitch. In one of the clips, Rahul sarcastically remarked: "Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kiye. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don't do PR around it, because it is not my mistake, it's Instagram's mistake, okay?"

He further mocked the situation by saying, "So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that, too, is an Instagram glitch. Maybe the algorithm told Virat, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.' Right?"

But Vaidya didn't stop there. He took aim at Kohli's fans, calling them "jokers" and claiming they had been hurling abuse at him and his family:

"Now you're abusing my wife and sister, who have nothing to do with this! That proves my point. Virat Kohli fans are 2 kaudi ke jokers."

Despite the rant, Rahul clarified that he still admires Kohli as a cricketer, but not as a person:

"I used to be a fan, and I still am a fan of the cricketer. But I don't endorse him as a human being. My post about him and Avneet was just meant as a joke."

As Rahul's posts went viral, netizens accused him of clout-chasing and being an opportunist amid the ongoing Kohli-Avneet-like row.

ICYMI: Why is Virat being trolled?

Virat Kohli recently liked a photo of actress Avneet Kaur, posted on April 30, in which she is seen wearing a green bralette top paired with a mini skirt. As soon as his like went viral, users flooded the internet with hilarious memes and cheeky remarks. Some even speculated that the buzz prompted Anushka Sharma's reaction, which allegedly led to Virat issuing a clarification statement to clear the air.

Responding to the social media stir, Virat took to his Instagram stories and clarified, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

What next!

Since then Virat is keeping a low profile and isn't reacting or showing any emotions despite his IPL team RCB winning back-to-back matches.