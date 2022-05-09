A blast occurred in Punjab's highly-guarded Intelligence Bureau headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali, on Monday evening. However, no casualty was reported.

According to the police, the explosion took place at around 7:45 p.m. As a result of the minor explosion, the windows were shattered and there were other damages to the property.

Earlier, it was reported that an RPG was thrown at the building, but the government sources say the grenade was stored in the building and accidentally went off, dismissing any terror angle. The security in the area has been beefed up and the area has been cordoned off.

The nearby area of the Intelligence Bureau office has been sealed and investigation is in progress.