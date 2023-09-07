Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 has made a decent business at the box office. The film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore club and the makers organised a grand success party to celebrate. Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap, Ananya Panday and the other cast of the film graced the event and posed for the paparazzi.

Ekta gets trolled

The pictures and videos floating on social media have now made Ekta Kapoor fall prey to troll attacks. From her golden dress to her gesture, the Balaji honcho is mercilessly slammed on social media for just about everything at the event. "Why ekta is wearing wrapping paper," asked one user. "I think she didn't get any clothes to wear," one user commented.

"Itni rich women k dressing sense hi nhi hai," another user commented. "She's making him uncomfortable," a social media user opined. "If u shy of clicking pictures then why should u wear such uncomfortable outfit," another social media user expressed opinion. "Ekta Itna chipak kyu rahi hain?" an Instagram user asked on the video.

Netizens unimpressed

"Ekta Kapoor blast na ho jaye," another user took a dig. "Why wear the outfit if you're not comfortable in it? She looks just fine but clearly u can see she's not comfortable," was one more comment. "She not slaying. She is hiding behind the other girl. And then running away from paparazzi. Salwar kameez would have suited her perfectly but she wants to be westernised," another one of the comments read.

Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jeetendra, Sussanne, Arslan Goni and many other celebs graced the event.