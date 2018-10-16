Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going steady for quite some time now and there might be wedding bells in the near future. According to Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple revealed that they plan to walk down the aisle soon and have even decided who they would like to perform at their wedding.

"There isn't anything brewing on a specific engagement or time for the two to get married, but one thing they would love to see happen at their future wedding that they have talked about a couple times is that they'd like Kelly Clarkson to sing for them at it," the source said. "They are such great friends and Blake would like to have Kelly share in that moment with her beautiful voice. It would be very special."

However, Blake and Gwen are in no hurry to race to the alter. "Gwen is in no rush to tie the knot with Blake," a source revealed. "They are really happy and are just enjoying their time together. While Gwen might love a big wedding, she doesn't need one right away. Both Blake and Gwen have done that and are in no rush to do it all again after both having gone through painful divorces."

The insider went on to reveal that Gwen is sure about Blake this time, despite going through breakups in the past. "She is sure that he's her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage," another source said. "Even though she's not talking about it, her friends know it's in the cards eventually. But as far as their commitment, it seems rock solid. It's obvious they're both completely in love with each other and all in."

In an interview with NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in June, Blake had talked about how the couple got together after facing similar situations in their past relationships. "I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our mind, that we both kind of thought, this is a rebound deal because we're both coming out of a low spot in our lives and we're kind of clinging to each other to get through this."

"But now, here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level. That's the only way I think either one of us would probably describe it."