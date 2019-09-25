Ahead of his court hearing in the blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan, Salman Khan has received death threats from a Facebook profile named Gary Shooter. A photo of Salman Khan with a red cross was posted on Facebook by the account.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of those behind it. If we get any input, we will neutralise the threat proactively," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D Singh told reporters. He further added, "People have alleged that a gang which goes by name "007" is behind it. Whether the threats are given by the members of this gang or not is yet to be ascertained."

Salman Khan is scheduled to appear before the Jodhpur court on September 27. The blackbuck poaching incident dates back to 1998 when during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks.

Earlier this year, Jodhpur court warned Salman Khan that his bail will be rejected if he does not appear in person for the next hearing. According to ANI, the court issued the warning after Salman failed to appear in the last hearing of the case.

Salman was convicted in the case on April last year, following which the court had sentenced him five years of jail. However, he was granted bail after spending two nights at the Jodhpur jail. While Salman was found guilty by the court, all the others were acquitted due to lack of evidence. But the Rajasthan government had later filed an appeal against the acquittal of the other actors, following which fresh notices were issued to them.