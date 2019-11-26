Salman Khan is busy shooting for Bigg Boss 13 and promoting Dabangg 3, and fans are enjoying the entertainment which Bhaijaan is giving. However, amidst good work, Salman's court trial has come in news yet again.

As per media reports, the Rajasthan High Court has set November 27 as the next date to hear the plea in the 'blackbuck case' filed by the state government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and others in the blackbuck poaching case.

On September 16, the state government had filed a plea and challenged the acquitted Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court said the actors are innocent.

Actors await justice

In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting blockbuster film ''Hum Saath Saath Hain'' since then the case is on and the actors are awaiting justice.

As per Indian Law, the hunting of blackbucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail and had later received the bail. The actor spent two nights in jail and then got the bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the amount.

As the court will hear plea challenging acquittals in Blackbuck case tomorrow we hope that Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu are given due justice. A pool of fans was seen waiting and praying for Salman in April when he was imprisoned for two nights, with yet another court trail his wellwishers have come out in support of the actor yet again.

Salman is one of the most bankable actor, as a lot of producers have invested money and Bhaijaan has films lined up back to back.

Here's hoping all's that ends well.

Stay tuned for more updates on International Business Times!