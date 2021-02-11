Superstar Salman Khan is on cloud nine and so are his ardent fans, and why not, it's a major relief for Khan-daan. After all, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan has passed the biggest judgment and that too in his favour. Yes, you heard that right.

A sigh of relief for Salman Khan

On Thursday the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismissed State Government's plea. It was alleged that Salman Khan had presented a false affidavit in connection with the Arms Act.

According to ANI, Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat confirmed the news and told media that, "Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan."

Salman Khan thanks fans on social media

Shares, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka. God bless n loveee u too..."

Fans trend #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan

Soon after the news came to, Bhaijaan's fans started rejoicing and showed the actor love on social media.

"I'm So Happy And Emotional, Can't Express My Happiness In Words! WE LOVE YOU, SALMAN KHAN," wrote a Twitter user.

"I REPEAT NOTHING WRONG CAN HAPPEN WITH OUR BHAI #SalmanKhan ...!! BCZ EVERY INDIAN'S PRAYERS ARE WITH U ......!! AND U CAN'T BE WRONG#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan," wrote yet another user.

"Literally, i got goosebumps whenever i heard this news so happy @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai for u. May Allah give u all happiness and everything you want hands #Salmankhan," commented another fan on Twitter.

Earlier, on February 10, Salman Khan had apologised for 'mistakenly' submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur session court in 2003, during his hearing in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

About Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case

For the unversed, Salman appeared before the Jodhpur session court for the hearing of his appeal against conviction in the blackbuck poaching case through video conferencing. His lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told the court that the affidavit was mistakenly submitted to the court on August 8, 2003, for which the actor should be forgiven.

During the hearing, Saraswat said, "The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his licence was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the licence had gone missing in the court."

Salman was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. At that time, a case under the Arms Act was registered against him, and the court had asked him to submit his arms licence.