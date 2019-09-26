Sorry folks! The scruffy long beard David Harbour sported to match his role's description for Marvel Studios' Black Widow does not exist anymore. The Stranger Things actor is already done filming for his role of the Red Guardian and announced the news with a fun and cheerful post on social media.

Black Widow will be Harbour's debut in the MCU, along with several other new additions such as Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and O-T Fagbenle. But unlike others, this clearly is not Harbour's first rodeo as he is already got a taste of the superhero genre after starring in the titular role for Hellboy. Though that movie did not fare well, he seems to be on his way to make amends by giving his fans another shot with the MCU.

Harbour revealed the wrap-up news, sharing a photo of himself hugging a mannequin with a clean-shaven look. The actor had a funny nostalgic response to his wrap up, bidding farewell to the beard he wore. "Farewell Alexi, you big bold bright burly hope of Russia, you complicated tortured soul, you guardian of the red," he said.

In the MCU, Alexi Shostakov a.k.a Red Guardian is the Soviet Union's response to the US for developing Captain America. Harbour described his character in an interview with CinemaBlend as a "foil" due to what went down during the Cold War and with the fall of USSR which has had an effect on Alexi.

Harbour's wrap-up could be a sign that the project is almost complete with principal photography. Moreover, the cast members on board the project are not being secretive anymore as well after they surprisingly dropped the news of their involvement in Black Widow earlier this month.

Black Widow is set during the mid-events of post-Civil War but prior to the Infinity War saga. Robert Downey Jr will also reportedly make an appearance though it is currently unclear what his involvement would be with some speculating it could be a scene from the past, during his initially Iron Man days.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.