In 2020, Marvel fans will once again get to see Scarlett Johansson as the MCU character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in her own stand-alone movie. The project is already in production with a slew of talented actors on board. But now, a few more names have been added to the cast.

Macedonian actress Simona Zivkovska is one of the new additions to Black Widow. Her casting agent Jonathan Hall revealed that the actress is already in filming for the Marvel Studios movie.

Zivkovska (Devils, Pack of Wolves) has not made any major appearances in Hollywood movies and Black Widow would be her big debut. The actress also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing the film's concept art.

Other new additions are Yolanda Lynes (The Real Target, The Take Down), Shaina West and Jade Ma (Surviving Christmas With The Relatives).

The news about the cast has been kept under wraps even with all the social media buzz surrounding the production.

Both West and Lynes have impressive martial arts skills which suggest their roles could involve a lot of action.

Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War but before Infinity War saga.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.