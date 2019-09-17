In 2020, Marvel fans will once again get to see Scarlett Johansson as the MCU character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in her own stand-alone movie. The project is already in production with a slew of talented actors on board. But now, a few more names have been added to the cast.
Macedonian actress Simona Zivkovska is one of the new additions to Black Widow. Her casting agent Jonathan Hall revealed that the actress is already in filming for the Marvel Studios movie.
Zivkovska (Devils, Pack of Wolves) has not made any major appearances in Hollywood movies and Black Widow would be her big debut. The actress also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing the film's concept art.
Other new additions are Yolanda Lynes (The Real Target, The Take Down), Shaina West and Jade Ma (Surviving Christmas With The Relatives).
The news about the cast has been kept under wraps even with all the social media buzz surrounding the production.
Both West and Lynes have impressive martial arts skills which suggest their roles could involve a lot of action.
Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War but before Infinity War saga.
Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.
THRILLED to finally announce that @simonazivkovska is currently filming #Marvel movie #BlackWidow due for release next year! Can't WAIT!! #ProudAgent @IAGtalent @Marvel pic.twitter.com/VEKktfqIQ5
— Jonathan Hall - IAG (@IagJonathan) September 10, 2019
It's official. I've been itching to let everyone know that I have joined the @marvel universe and taking part in this production. This whole process has been a dream come true & I am very grateful and humbled. None of this would have been possible without God, my family & my kickass agent! ALL GLORY TO GOD! I can't say anything else apart from that but what an exciting journey this has been so far! . . . Официјално е!!! Веќе долго време се мачам да не разкажам на сите дека станав дел од @marvel универзумот и дека земам дел од оваа продукција!! Овој цел момент беше исполнување на сонот, па се сега се осеќам благодарна и смирена Ништо од ова немаше да постигнам без верба, мојата фамилија и мојот кикас агент!! . . . #blackwidow #marvel #dreamcometrue A post shared by Simona Zivkovska (@simonazivkovska) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:28am PDT
Your talent is God's gift to you. What you do with your talent is your gift back to God... I hope God likes superhero movies! I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity to feature in this. ( #froback clip from my keynote speech @britishfilminstitute in February. #manifest ) agent @paulbyram - HIT THE LINK IN MY BIO/STORY -
The secret is out Such a blessing and an honour to be in this movie I've entered the Marvel Universe It's been an amazing year so far working with the most wonderful people! ⧗ I can't tell you anything more! @andyparkart . #blackwidow #marvel #grateful #blackwidowmovie #avengers A post shared by YOLANDA ⧗ (@yolandalynes) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:34am PDT