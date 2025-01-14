Vikramaditya Motwane seems to have delivered another bumper hit with Netflix's Black Warrant. The series based on real life events inside Tihar Jail, has another gem from the Kapoor Khandaan, Zahan Kapoor in the lead role. Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan, had made his debut with Faraaz. And with the latest series, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin seems to have 'arrived'.

From Anurag Kashyap, Alia Bhatt to Hansal Mehta; celebs have been going gaga over the series and the star cast's nuanced acting. Alia Bhatt also penned a sweet note for her 'devar' (younger brother-in-law) and praised his acting skills.

Celebs go gaga

"Currently binging this gem!!! What a fabulous show, outstanding performances by the entire cast!!! Special special mention to our dearest @zahankapoor! So proud of what you've created and all the love coming your way for your top top performance. You are all heart!!!!" she wrote on social media.

She added, "Congratulations to the entire team and the mean behind it all @motwane... what a roll you're on."

Bhumi Pednekar also penned a long note praising the team and giving special shoutout to Jahaan Kapoor. "Please please go watch this. It is one of the best Indian shows that are made. Most superlative performances that are worthy. The cast is just phenomenal, all the characters bring in unique energy and quirk that deeply moves you. Am so inspired by them," she wrote.

Bhumi further called the series 'sheer brilliance'. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari called it "pure cinema", while Hansal Mehta called it a "masterclass in acting."

"The forever re-inventive and relentless @motwayne along with @cinema_is_forever and a talented team of directors @ambiecka @rohinraveendrannair @arkeshajay has created his best work till date . It's fresh, it's binge worthy, it redefines the prison genre and hits you hard. Superb cinematography by @somosahi , on the point BGM by @ajayjayanthi and aided by all-round top notch performances by @itsrahulbhat @zahankapoor @paramvircheema07 @anurag.thakurrr @sidhant #totaroychowdhury and the rest pf the superb cast . 2025 has begun on a high note with BLACK WARRANT," Anurag Kashyap wrote.