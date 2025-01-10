Alia Bhatt might have been back from her Thailand trip but the diva hasn't gotten over the holiday mood. Alia took to social media to share some more pictures of her recent trip to Thailand. The National award-winning actress had gone to Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and more members from the Bhatt and Kapoor family to ring in the New Years.

After delighting us by sharing cosy and mushy moments with Raha and Ranbir, the diva has now given us a glimpse into her own holiday itinerary. From soaking in the vibe on the beachside, getting a good tan, enjoying the breeze and some water sports; the diva had her days packed.

Alia's post

Sharing the photo dump, the Bhatt girl wrote, "If you didn't post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?" The pictures have received thousands of comments with Alia's fans and followers gushing over her beauty and physique. From couture to swimwear, the Jigra actress has an enviable figure.

Alia on losing post pregnancy weight

Alia has always maintained that despite films being a visual medium, she never put pressure on herself to lose the pregnancy weight. "I really want to talk about this. A lot of women struggle with their new appearance post pregnancy. They tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to get back to looking a certain way. Everyone wants to lose weight and I can relate to that. I love food, I love to eat and I had to lose weight because films are a visual medium and you need to look healthy," she told ETimes in an interview.

"You have to look appealing. In today's age, with every picture appearing on social media, girls even before pregnancy are constantly worried about how they look. Women should take a moment to appreciate their bodies," she further said, adding that she didn't do anything unnaturally to lose those extra pounds.