Very rarely do kids from star families get praised for their performance, let alone in their debut work. Zahan Kapoor, who is Shashi Kapoor's grandson, left the audience spellbound with his acting skills in Black Warrant, which premiered on Netflix. The young actor received heaps of praise, and fans eagerly waited for him to be back on the screen for the second season as well. Netflix recently announced on their social media that 'Black Warrant' would be renewed for a second season, and Zahan would be coming back as the protagonist. Netizens had the most wholesome reaction to the announcement.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared the news on social media and wrote, "Welcome to Season 2, Jailer sahab Black Warrant Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix." The crime drama thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohin Raveendran, Ambiecka Pandit, Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay created a major buzz on social media. 'Black Warrant' was based on the 2019 non-fiction book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

The first season received major critical appreciation, and fans kept wondering where Zahan had been for all this time. He is definitely one of the lesser-known Kapoor cousins, but not anymore; he became the talk of the town with his debut project for all the right reasons.

A discourse was started on Reddit about Zahan coming back as Jailer Sahab on Netflix, and fans were extremely delighted with this piece of news. Many were even delighted that the one-series-old Zahan was getting apt projects to showcase his skills.

A comment on the discourse read, "The season 1 was so good. Glad zahan is getting good projects", while another one wrote, "Finally Netflix did something right. Hope they don't change the actors Rahul Bhatt ,Zahan Kapoor and that guy who played Sobhraj were so good". A netizen mentioned, "After Ranbir , the only nepo who could act ! The s1 was fantastic!' while a Reddit user wrote, "Netflix always bet on Vikramaditya motwane. He literally kickstarted them in India with Sacred Games."

'Black Warrant' premiered on Netflix in January 2025 and featured Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Sidhant Gupta, Joy Sengupta and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles.