A mysterious video uploaded to YouTube by a channel named Mavi777 UFO ALARM is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video captured by a car driver, a UFO can be seen emerging in the skies during the time of lightning, and later, the flying object screeched across the skies at a very high speed.

Black UFO triggers alien debate

The video which has now gone viral shows a black UFO in the skies, and it seems like a disc. The creepy footage apparently captured from Nebraska seems very similar to the alien space vessels that often get depicted in Hollywood sci-fi films.

As the video went viral, most of the viewers who watched the clip started claiming that this sighting could be hinting at the presence of aliens on earth. Some viewers even suggested that aliens have that advanced capability to reap energy from lightning.

A few months back, self-styled alien researcher Tyler Glockner who runs the YouTube channel Secureteam 10 had also released a similar video where a UFO was seen hovering in the skies during a thunderstorm. The UFO spotted by Glockner was triangular in shape, and it resembled the hypothetical TR-3B aircraft, the anti-gravity military vessel allegedly developed by the United States Air Force.

Advanced aliens aiming to invade earth?

A few days back, Jacco van Loon, astrophysicist and director of Keele Observatory at Keele University had warned that humans should be very cautious if we succeed in establishing the first contact with aliens. In an article written in The Conversation, van Loon predicted that aliens that might be living in the distant nooks of the universe may not be friendly, and sometimes, they might be hostile towards humans.

The astrophysicist also suggested that aliens may wipe out humanity if they become interested in earth, as the blue planet is a perfect place for life to thrive and evolve.