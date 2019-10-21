There aren't a lot of gaming phones out there targeted towards gaming enthusiasts, but the ones that are available make so much sense. We recently tested the ROG Phone II and we couldn't be more impressed by it. But there's another popular gaming phone, Black Shark 2, which has been a rage among mobile gamers.

After ROG Phone II defied the popular notion that gaming phones are expensive, Black Shark has come up with an offer you cannot refuse. The Black Shark 2 is available at its lowest price since launch, making an ideal gifting choice this Diwali.

Black Shark 2 comes in two configurations, 6GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB that were launched at Rs 45,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. At that price point, it was hard to recommend the smartphone as ROG Phone II starting at Rs 37,999. But if you've been eyeing the Black Shark 2 for a while, this might be your chance.

Black Shark is offering a limited period discount on both variants of Black Shark 2, slashing the prices by up to Rs 20,000 on Flipkart. The base model of the Black Shark 2 Shadow Black variant will be available for Rs 29,999 and the high-end Frozen Silver variant will be priced at Rs 39,999. Interested folks must act fast as the offer is valid only from October 21 till October 31.

With this Diwali special offer, there isn't a better gaming phone you can buy. Given how the Black Shark 2 is configured, picking the top-of-the-line specs, it will also be great for day-to-day use. So it strikes a perfect balance between gaming and a flagship smartphone for those who want to have the best of both worlds.

Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Elite Gaming platform with unique features like Ludicrous Mode, Gaming AI, Direct Touch Liquid Cooling System 3.0 and the Lowest Latency Touch. The handset features a 6.39-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch refresh rate. Some might find that a bit of a downgrade as compared to ROG Phone 2's 120Hz and OnePlus 7T's 90Hz refresh rate displays, but most phones out there still have 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Keeping the gaming stigma in check, the Black Shark 2 has dual RGB strips that sync with in-game effects and music to produce over 16.8 million colours. There are dual front-facing speakers, which are ideal for gaming phones. Black Shark 2 has a powerful haptic engine, a gamer studio and X-type antennas plus 2 side antennas for strong connection.

Under the hood, Black Shark 2 sports a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The device is protected by an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for cameras, there is a dual-sensor setup at the back, featuring 48MP+12MP lenses and the front camera has a 20MP snapper.

If you're partner or friend is into gaming, the Black Shark 2 presents a great gifting opportunity this Diwali.