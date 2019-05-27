Xiaomi's gaming brand Black Shark launched its much awaited Black Shark 2 in India on Monday. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Octa core processor, the device is set to go on sale exclusively via Flipkart on June 4.

While the device was launched in China last year in March, the device marks the company's debut into India's gaming smartphone market. The device offers competitive price and specs to the already launched smartphones available in India such as the Nubia Red Magic and the Asus ROG Phone.

Black Shark 2 Price and Specifications

The 2.82GHz processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU - the packed device will be having two variations. The 6 GB RAM/128 GB non-expandable memory version is priced at Rs 39,000 while the 12 GB RAM/256 GB non-expandable memory will cost Rs 49,999. Colour options between Shadow Black and Frozen Silver will also be offered.

The Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39 inch AMOLED, Full HD, TrueView display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers features such as Black Shark's unique Liquid Cool 3.0 cooling system with a touch rate, pressure sensitive response of 240 Hz and gaming exclusive Ludicrous Mode for smooth gameplay. Other modes such as eye protection mode, intelligent motion compensation technology and image enhancement features are also included.

The phone has real dual cameras consisting of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7s as well as a LED flash and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. Its front camera comes with a 20-megapixel camera along with a f/2.0 lens. The phone also offers pro mode, slow motion, HDP, AI camera and portrait mode.

Running on Google's Andriod 9.0 operating system, the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology and standard USB Type-C charging. Like its predecessor, the Black Shark 2 also features optional gaming accessories that can be attached to the device. Regarding connectivity, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and X-type Antenna + 2 Side Antennas for a strong connection, sensitive of phone orientation.