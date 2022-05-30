A political controversy following a ruckus at an event in Bengaluru emerged on Monday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked with black ink while he was attending an event in Bengaluru. Three persons have been detained by High Grounds Police Station in connection with the incident.

The video of the incident shows black ink thrown at Tikait's face, which triggered ruckus at the event. People were seen throwing chairs at one another and landing punches.

This is condemnable



Mic attack is just shameful

?? pic.twitter.com/RwajUF37vA — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 30, 2022

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Tikait was addressing a press meet when a group of people bolstered in and threw ink at the BKU leader. Tikait, who was the face of farmers' movement against the now-repealed agricultural laws, had called for a press meet to talk about a sting operation in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for bribe.

No security provided

Following the incident, Tikait accused the BJP government in the state for not providing security at the venue and levelled serious allegations against the party.

"No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government," Tikait was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the incident, Kisan Ekta Morcha condemned the attack on Tikait and said: "Such attacks are happening only to break our spirits. Some people are not able to digest the victory of farmers in the Farmers Protest. The self-esteem of farmers is being hurt, against which we shall protest."