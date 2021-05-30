As the second wave of coronavirus is showing signs of slowing down in India, medical experts in the nation are bothered about the rising number of black fungus cases. Scientifically known as mucormycosis, this infection is very lethal, and the mortality rate associated with it is very high. According to the latest updates, there are more than 11,500 identified black fungus cases in the country, and this sudden surge happened post-the second wave of coronavirus outbreak. Even though the contributing factors behind the rise in black fungus cases are still unknown, medical experts believe that diabetics and overuse of steroids among Covid patients could be resulting in this surge.

People should not ignore these symptoms

Even though black fungus infection could turn lethal, it can be treated with medication if detected at the proper time. If the treatment gets delayed, it could often lead to the removal of the infected organ through surgery. Headache is one of the classic signs of black fungus infection, and people should not ignore this symptom.

Headache is a very common symptom among Covid patients. But persistent headache even after 14 days could be a symptom of mucormycosis, and it is very much necessary to seek immediate medical care. Persistent headache can be considered an early sign of inflammation and infection caused due to the fungus.

Black fungus infection is caused by a group of molds known as micromycetes. These tiny pathogens present in the atmosphere could enter the bodies of people with a weakened immune system. After entering the human body, these pathogens will enter the respiratory system and start affecting their sinus, brain, and lungs. As a result, headache or swelling on one side of the face will be triggered.

The connection between Zinc and black fungus growth

As black fungus scare looms up in India, a top medical expert recently revealed that multiple factors could be contributing to the rise in mucormycosis cases. Dr. Jagadish J Hiremath, founder of ACE healthcare warned that it is not just diabetes and steroid use that contributes to black fungus cases. He made this conclusion after detecting black fungus infection among two young people without any history of diabetes or steroid use.

The medical expert also warned that indiscriminate intake of Zinc could be one of the reasons behind the rapid surge in black fungus cases.

"Normally body, when infected with fungi, sequestrates zinc away from fungus & the monocytes which attack fungus are devoid of zinc. But with plenty of intake of zinc supplements, high blood & tissue levels it is difficult to achieve zero zinc zone around fungi by our immune system," said Jagadish.