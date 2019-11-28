In a few hours, Xiaomi commences its Black Friday sale to offer massive discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, accessories and TVs. The anticipated sale begins midnight tonight and runs through Monday, December 2. During the four-day sale, there are special flash sales that offer never-seen-before prices on select products.

The annual Black Friday sale by Xiaomi gives shoppers a chance to grab the best offers on Mi and Redmi products. It the past, Black Friday sales have proven to be a huge success for Xiaomi in India. Just last year, the company sold 600,000 units of Redmi Note 6 Pro in a single day and this year there are more exciting models for shoppers to choose from.

Xiaomi's Black Friday sale offers massive discounts on phones ranging from Mi A3 to Poco F1 and even Redmi Note 7 Pro. If you're simply looking to pick up some cool accessories, you won't be disappointed. But before we get to the offers that will be available during the Black Friday sale, here are some exciting deals no one should miss.

Mark your calendars for these offers

Xiaomi will be hosting special flash sales on two days, November 29 and December 2, where shoppers can avail "extremely attractive prices" on a wide range of products that are not phones.

On November 29, check out Mi's Black Friday sale page for "Deal Buster" offers at 10 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The products on offer include Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Router 3C, Mi Security Camera Basic 1080P, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic.

Similarly, on December 2, Xiaomi will reveal the most exciting deals on Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi VR Play and Mi VR Play 2, Mi Car Charger, Mi WiFi Repeater 2, Mi USB Cable Cable (80cm), Mi Air Purifier 2 at 10 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. These offers are different from the ones that will be available throughout the 4-day sale, so it's strongly recommended shoppers don't miss these.

Here are the flash sale prices of these products:

First flash sale

Mi Headphone Comfort: Rs 999

Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2: Rs 999

Mi LED Smart Bulb: Rs 699

Mi Router 3C: Rs 499

Mi Security Camera Basic 1080P: Rs 999

Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic: 199

Last flash sale

Mi Pocket Speaker 2: Rs 799

Mi VR Play: Rs 199

Mi VR Play 2: Rs 399

Mi Car Charger: 299

Mi WiFi Repeater 2: 299

Mi Air Purifier 2: Rs 5,999

These offers will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, so be ready.

Black Friday sale offers revealed

With only a few more hours to go for the actual sale to commence, here's a look at all the offers available to shoppers during the sale. Smartphones are getting discounts up to Rs 4,000, so check below if your favourite smartphone is on discount during the sale.