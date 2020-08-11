The American music group Black Eyed Peas dropped a new music video a few days back. This time the group made a trip to India (virtually) drawing inspiration from the action genre of Indian films. It's safe to say Indians have been quite impressed with the 'Deep fake'.

Among those who approved of the video were two stars in Bollywood. One was an action hero himself Ajay Devgn and the other Abhishek Bachchan. Not to mention AR Rahman who also gave the video a shout out

Black Eyed Peas bring Indian action to American music

We have seen music videos in the west sometime draw on Indian culture. Every once in awhile there will be a reference, a character or location that rings true for Indians. Rarely is it an entire tribute in and of itself.

In Black Eyed Peas' new video for their song Action, we see some 'Deep fakes' where the Black Eyed Peas' members are superimposed in scenes from iconic action sequences. One of the more notable ones is Enthiran or Robot (2010) and Singham (2011). We also see movies like Kopps (2003), Ambala (2015) and Maryada Ramanna (2010).

In the caption, the team put in a word for India, "The Black Eyed Peas have been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career...From Asha Bhosle to A.R Rahman, Indian music has influenced our songs on more than one occasion..."

Oscar-winner AR Rahman had on Sunday shared his view on the video on Twitter, "The borders are blurring through art!" To his observation will.i.am replied, "Music and Art is the spiritual glue that units the world!!! Thank you for all your wonderful contributions to connect people...!!!"

Now, Singham himself, Ajay Devgn on Twitter also shared his views on the video, "This is a super-enjoyable track. Good stuff." To his tweet Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also replied, "Insanely cool!!!"

Indians are impressed with the references in the video which has gained over 2M views on YouTube.