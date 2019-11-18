Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a spree to change names of districts in his state. After renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya, the name of Agra district will reportedly be changed to 'Agravan'.

The state government has sought expert advice from the Ambedkar University in Agra to look into the historical aspect of the name, reports India Today.

Last year in November, the name of Faizabad district was changed to Ayodhya around the occasion of Diwali. Also, on October, Yogi Adityanath had renamed the historic city of Allahabad to Prayagraj, ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela. The historic Mughal Sarai railway station was also renamed after Deendayal Upadhyay.

Opposition criticises move

The Uttar Pradesh CM's move had drawn flak from the Opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP). "They have even re-named Ardh Kumbh to Kumbh. This is toying with tradition and belief," Akhilesh Yadav, former CM of Uttar Pradesh said.