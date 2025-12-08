The year 2025 is full of crossovers, and never in our wildest dreams did we imagine BJP MP Kangana Ranaut dancing along with her TMC counterpart Mahua Moitra and NCP (SP) lawmaker Supriya Sule. Yes, the trio's dance at the wedding has shaken the internet, and how!

TMC's Mahua Moitra, Kangana Ranaut and Supriya Sule joined industrialist-turned-politician Naveen Jindal for a performance during his daughter's wedding celebrations.

Several videos of them dancing have taken over the internet. The now-viral clip shows Ranaut dancing to Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om alongside Moitra and Sule, as Jindal takes centre stage.

Kangana Ranaut, Mohua Moitra and Supriya Sule dance with Navin Jindal

Last week, the actor-politician had also posted behind-the-scenes photos from dance practice sessions with her political rivals. As soon as the clips went viral, netizens shared mixed reactions.

Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule performing in wedding of Naveen Jindal’s daughter pic.twitter.com/lARD6SVRuU — Angoori (@Rodrigo60776560) December 6, 2025

Mahua Moitra (TMC), Kangana Ranaut (BJP), and Supriya Sule (NCP) are dancing at BJP MP Naveen Jindal’s daughter’s wedding.



The supporters of these parties fight each other on the ground & create personal enmity to appease their leaders. Stop being used! pic.twitter.com/ru8Wmq48gi — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 7, 2025

A user wrote, "They appear to have practised extensively ahead of time — flawlessly executing the dance routine on stage."

Another wrote, "What a crossover performance!.."

"You guys fight with each other unnecessarily. Politicians really don't care outside parliament," opined another.

Jay Ki Baraat! ??✨

Best wishes to Jay and Rutuja as they begin a beautiful new journey together. ?❤️

Missing being with the kids in Bahrain today. pic.twitter.com/k0KMyi5o9o — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 5, 2025

Kangana Ranaut had also posted photos rehearsing with Jindal and Moitra ahead of the sangeet ceremony.

"Some filmy moments with fellow parliamentarians ha ha. Rehearsing for Naveen Jindal ji's daughter's wedding sangeet," Kangana wrote on Instagram.

Yashaswini Jindal is the only daughter of the BJP MP who owns Jindal Steel and Power, tied the knot with Shashwat Somani on Friday.

The celebrations took place at Jindal House in Delhi and included a star-studded, cross-party guest list. The families had also held pre-wedding festivities like a mehendi ceremony and a sangeeta ahead of the big day.