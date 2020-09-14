Kerala higher education minister KT Jaleel has been facing violent protests over the course of the past few days due to his links to the infamous Kerala gold smuggling case. The minister's car almost met with an accident as protestors attempted a collision to stop his convoy in Paripally, Kollam.

Taking the incident seriously, the police have arrested 4 members of BJP's Yuva Morcha. The FIR has been registered in the case.

Protest mounts demanding KT Jaleel's resignation

Kerala has been in a state of disarray over the opposition demanding KT Jaleel's resignation. The protests which began last on Friday have carried on till Monday and still continue. On Monday, the Mahila morcha workers have organised a protest outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Sunday, even as the minister travelled to and from Malappuram ad Thiruvananthapuram protestors didn't let up waving black flags as his convoy passed. Protestors from the opposition parties have been holding protests outside his residence as well.

However, on Sunday evening, KT Jaleel narrowly missed an accident in Paripally in Kollam when a Yuva morcha workers drove their vehicle into KT Jaleel's to stop him from passing. However, the minister escaped harm as the driver applied brakes in the nick of time.

The police had told news agency ANI, "We have registered a case for stopping the Minister's convoy. Those behind the incident are being identified. Probe underway." An FIR was registered and the car has also been held for further investigation.

So far, four of the accused have been arrested -- Abhijit, Vipin Raj, Praveen and Vaishnav who have now been booked under various sections of the IPC including an attempt to murder. More are suspected to be involved in the case local media reported.