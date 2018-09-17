Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey has found himself at the centre of controversy after a party worker washed the parliamentarian's feet and drank the used water thereafter.

The incident took place on Sunday when the MP from Jharkhand's Godda visited Kanhavara village of his constituency to announce the construction of a bridge.

Onlookers filmed the episode, which was also shared by Dubey on his Facebook page, however, he later deleted the post.

In the video, a BJP worker, Pawan, can be seen washing Dubey's feet and drinking the water used for it.

According to Times Now, Nishikant Dubey said everything that happened was a part of rituals. He said its a part of a tradition.

Nishant Dubey can be seen smiling in the video and not stopping the man.

Speaking to ANI over the incident, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded action against the Dubey and said, "The arrogance of the ilk of BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey who are habitual offenders of insulting others, of breaking the tradition and of self-prophesying a God-like status for themselves, is now out in open."

"Has the arrogance of BJP leaders reached such a zenith that now they want their Karyakartas and common people to wash their feet and drink that water? Is it even humane in the 21st century?" he added.

Raising question over the culture and ethics of the BJP, Surjewala said, "Is this the culture and ethics of the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah speak about? Will they take action against Dubey?

Earlier in July, Dubey grabbed headlines after he said that his party members fear that hugging Congress president Rahul Gandhi might lead to divorce.