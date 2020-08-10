Amid rise in crimes against BJP leaders in the valley, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Kashmir who was shot and critically wounded in a terror attack on Sunday morning, August 9 succumbed to his injuries on Monday, August 10.

Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora in Budgam district, was shot by terrorists near his residence when he had stepped out for a morning walk.

Najar received bullet injuries in his abdomen and leg, however, he was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, where he died this morning. A case has been registered and the police have started the investigation.

After Najar was shot by the terrorists, four Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders have resigned from the party. which include the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam.

Attacks against BJP leaders in the Valley

Najar is the third BJP worker who was attacked by terrorists after one was killed in Qazigund and another injured in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

On July 15, BJP leader Mehraj-ud-Din Malla, who is also the vice-president of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, was abducted by terrorists. Malla was kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

According to initial reports, after the abduction was reported, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace Malla. He was kidnapped and whisked away in a Santro car while he was walking on a road to meet his friend.

This is not the first attack on a BJP leader in the valley, a week ago Waseem Bari was killed by two Lashkar terrorists. According to sources, the former BJP president of Bandipora district was at his shop with his father and brother when LeT terrorists struck and shot at them injuring them critically. All three succumbed to the injuries.