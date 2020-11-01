Telangana's Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to incite violence in Hyderabad on Monday, a day before November 3 by-elections in Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Rama Rao, who is also the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), claimed that he has received reliable information that BJP is planning to create a law and order problem.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rama Rao urged him to initiate necessary action against the miscreants. He also sent copies of the letter to the State Election Commissioner and Director General of Police.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, told reporters that BJP is conspiring to create violence in Hyderabad a day before polling in Dubbak. He claimed to have received the information from reliable sources within the BJP.

He said a man on Sunday attempted self-immolation in front of the BJP office. Citing this incident, BJP is planning to incite violence by organizing a march to the chief minister's official residence Pragati Bhavan, TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan or DGP office, he said.

Law & order in Hyderabad

KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged that BJP wants to create a situation which would eventually lead to a cane charge or even police firing.

He urged police to take stern action against anyone trying to disturb law and order in Hyderabad. He said the TRS government ensured peace and harmony in the state for the last six years and it would not allow anyone to vitiate the atmosphere.

KTR said after failing in spreading falsehood through social media and in other tactics including money drama, BJP was trying to create a law and order problem.

The TRS leader appealed to the people of Dubbak to remain alert and defeat the conspiracies of BJP.

He said authorities seized cash from eight leaders of BJP during the last few days and on Sunday Rs 1 crore cash was seized from a relative of a BJP candidate.

The campaign for the by-election in Dubbak ended Sunday evening. Polling will be held there on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting legislator of TRS, S. Ramalinga Reddy in August.

(With inputs from IANS)