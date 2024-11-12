BJP top guns to boom across Maha for Assembly poll campaigns today

BJP top guns including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini among others will on Tuesday criss-cross Maharashtra to hold rallies for party nominees and MahaYuti candidates for the Assembly elections slated for November 20.

The Prime Minister, who has already held four rallies, will address public meetings at Chimur, Solapur and Pune while Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies at Ghatkopar in North East Mumbai and Kandivali in North Mumbai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is addressing a record seven meetings during the day at Devani, Killari, Patoda, South West Nagpur and Nagpur Central to name a few.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel to Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address a press conference in Mumbai.

Former union minister Smriti Irani will hold rallies at Shirpur, Umred, Nagpur Central, Nagpur East and Nagpur North while union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Shobha Karandlaje and former union minister Anurag Thakur will address a press conference in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address rallies at Dahanu, Vikramgad, Sion Koliwada and Kalyan while the BJP's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan will visit Malad in Mumbai North.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the BJP's manifesto released on Sunday by Amit Shah is a comprehensive vision of the state's development by 2029 and an assurance of swift action towards it.

"The MahaYuti government is working to make life easy for the people of the state and also for the development of all without any discrimination," he added.

However, Goyal claimed that the people do not trust the promises made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi as they have not kept any of their assurances.

Terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi as "Maha Vinash Aghadi," the minister said its defeat is certain while the MahaYuti's future is bright.

(With inputs from IANS)