The BJP was leading in early trends in Haryana after an initial neck-and-neck fight as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

The BJP was leading in 38 seats, the Congress in 31, the INLD in one seat and an Independent candidate was ahead in one seat.

The prospective chief ministerial faces of both the parties -- Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP and Bhupinder Hooda of the Congress -- were leading with a comfortable margin on their respective seats.

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana.

The BJP is aiming for the third consecutive term and the principal Opposition Congress is predicting a comeback in Haryana.

The counting of votes for the 90-member Assembly commenced at 93 counting centres in all 22 districts. Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram and Pataudi Assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 Assembly constituencies, said Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal.

To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission of India.

Agarwal said 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at all counting centres that have been put under a three-tier security cover. Central security forces have been deployed in the innermost security cover. After that, state-armed police and district police personnel will be deployed in the outermost cover. Around 12,000 police personnel are on duty.

He said adequate checkpoints have been set up within 100 meters of each counting centre. CCTV cameras have been installed where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored to closely monitor all activities.

Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

He said accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner.

A total of 67.90 per cent of voting took place in the election on October 5. The highest -- 75.36 per cent -- was recorded in the Sirsa district and the lowest -- 56.49 per cent -- was recorded in the Faridabad district. Constituency-wise, the highest 80.61 per cent voting was recorded in Ellenabad and the lowest 48.27 per cent voting was in Badkhal.

A majority of exit polls predicted the Congress would wrest power from the BJP in Haryana after remaining in opposition for 10 years. The Congress, which carried a high-decibel campaign under former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is predicted to win 49-55 seats in the 90-member House.

However, predicting a historic win for the third consecutive term, Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Ladwa Assembly seat, Nayab Singh Saini, said they do not need any alliance as they would form the government on their own.

Besides, two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, the front-runner for the chief ministerial post, expressed confidence in the party forming a government in the state with a "thumping majority".

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray. Many Independents, mostly BJP rebels, have made the contest multi-cornered on several seats.

The BJP's vote share in the October 2019 Assembly election was 36.49 per cent when the party could not cross the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly and stitched a post-poll alliance with the JJP.

The Congress registered over 15 per cent rise in its vote share in 2024 in comparison to the 2019 Parliamentary election vote share.

