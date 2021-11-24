Amid intense infighting in the J&K unit of Congress Party, BJP on Wednesday suggested former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to accept the ground reality before announcing his future political decision.

"It is a reality that Congress is almost finished across the country including Jammu and Kashmir so before taking any political decision, a tall leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad must keep this truth in his mind", general secretary (organization) of J&K BJP Ashok Koul told the media at South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Refusing to comment on bickering in J&K Congress, Koul rather tried to focus on Azad, who according to him is one of the tallest leaders of the country.

Lavishing praise on Azad, Koul said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad has not only served J&K as chief minister but he also remained as senior minister at the Centre for years together. Ghulam Nabi Azad is not only a Congress leader but he is one of the prominent leaders of the country," Koul said.

BJP leader praises Azad amid infighting in Congress

The timing of BJP leader Ashok Koul's statement on Ghulam Nabi Azad is significant because during the last week internal strike in J&K Congress has been intensified. The majority of the loyalists of Azad have already submitted their resignations from posts and positions of the Congress Party.

Stepping up attack on J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, loyalists of Azad have been demanding that he (Azad) should be given full command of Congress in Union Territory (UT) before assembly elections.

During a rally at Dyalachak in J&K's Kathua district, some loyalists of Azad raised a banner of revolt against Mir and declared that they would not accept him (Mir) as party president anymore.

Azad loyalists further asked the party high command to declare Ghulam Nabi Azad as the chief ministerial candidate of Congress for coming assembly polls in J&K.

In the presence of Azad, his loyalists minced no words in slamming Mir for his failure to manage the affairs of Congress in J&K.

High command will decide CM face: Mir

Breaking his silence on the campaign started by loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad against him, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Wednesday said that party high command will decide on the chief ministerial face of Congress in coming assembly elections.

"There is nothing wrong in demanding some person as a chief ministerial candidate but a decision in this regard would be taken by high command only," Mir said while reacting to the demand of Azad loyalists.

Pointing towards allegations leveled by Azad loyalists, Mir said that there are party forums to highlight grievances. "I came to know about such grievances of some leaders only through media", he said while pointing towards a letter of Azad, which has gone viral on social media.