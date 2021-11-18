A day after two dozen loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad raised a banner of revolt against Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the All India Congress Committee on Thursday reconstituted the disciplinary committee to "quell the rebels".

Congress is facing revolt in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan during the last some months. And, now J&K is also added into the last of the states where the party is battling with dissidents. Resignations of almost all loyalists of Azad, except former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand, have stunned Congress leadership because party high command had not expected such action from dissidents.

Antony to head disciplinary panel

The reconstituted disciplinary committee will be headed by the veteran leader and former defence minister A K Antony who has been appointed as its chairman. The five-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel includes former union minister Ambika Soni and senior leader Tariq Anwar.

"The Congress president has reconstituted the disciplinary action committee of AICC with immediate effect. A K Antony will be its chairman and Tariq Anwar will be its member secretary," official communication from the party said.

Former Delhi MP Jai Parkash Aggarwal and G Parameswar are the other members of the all-important panel.

Action likely to be taken against Azad loyalists

Sources in Congress said that the high command is going to take action against Azad loyalists because central leadership has already decided to give free hand to Ghulam Ahmed Mir in the coming assembly elections.

"Inclusion of Ambika Soni in the disciplinary panel is a clear indication that high command is not going to succumb before pressure tactics of Azad loyalists", a senior Congress leader, who owes his allegiance to Mir, told International Business Times.

Wishing anonymity, he said that high command was already waiting for an opportunity to snub dissidents in the J&K unit of the party, who are encouraged by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad shows his strength through his supporters

Through his supporters, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday exhibited his strength in the Kathua district of Jammu province. Two former legislators namely Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma and Subash Gupta organized a rally on Thursday at Hiranagar in Kathua district in which Azad was specially invited to speak. Both Sharma and Gupta had already submitted their resignations along with other loyalists of Azad. All loyalists of Azad were gathered in the function to show their strength.

Later addressing the media persons, Azad said, "I have no group in Congress. For me all Congress leaders and workers are the same".