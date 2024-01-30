While constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) blocks are fighting over seat-sharing in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling BJP has started the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by simultaneously inaugurating offices at all five Parliamentary seats across the Union Territory.

"Opposition parties would continue their seat-sharing dialogues even after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections," president of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina said while passing satirical remarks against constituents of the INDIA block for their failure to arrive at a consensus on seat-sharing.

J&K BJP, led by senior leaders, inaugurated its election offices for the five parliamentary constituencies across the Union Territory.

Ravinder Raina, accompanied by other senior leaders of the party inaugurated the Jammu Parliamentary Election office in Bakshi Nagar Jammu. Ravinder said that BJP has inaugurated its six election offices for five Parliamentary seats in Jammu & Kashmir. He hailed the party cadre for their efforts in strengthening the organization. He said that party offices have been opened up for the Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Rajouri-Anantnag seats.

He further announced from today onwards, all the activities for the upcoming Parliamentary elections will be coordinated through these offices.

J&K BJP General Secretary (Organization.) Ashok Koul along with Veer Saraf and other leaders inaugurated the Parliamentary Election office in Anantnag.

Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh along with J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi and other leaders inaugurated the Parliamentary Election office in Udhampur.

Rajya Sabha member Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana along with former MLC Surinder Ambardar and other leaders inaugurated the Parliamentary election office in Srinagar.

J&K BJP general secretary Sunil Sharma along with party senior leader and chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and other leaders inaugurated the Parliamentary election office in Baramulla.

Opposition yet to arrive at a consensus on seat-sharing

Three main opposition parties of Jammu and Kashmir namely the National Conference, Congress, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to start a formal dialogue for seat sharing in the Union Territory.

While the National Conference has ruled out leaving any of the three Lok Sabha seats for coalition partners, the Congress on the other hand staked its claim on the recently carved Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Chief spokesperson of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma staked the party's claim on Anantnag-Rajouri. He argued that after the inclusion of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, Congress has a strong claim on this seat.

After delimitation Poonch and Rajouri districts, having a considerable number of Gujjar-Bakerwal, Pahari Muslim, and Hindu voters, have been added to the Anantnag Lok Sabha.

In the last Lok Sabha elections of 2019, nearly 90 percent of Anantnag's electorate was Kashmiri Muslim, with Gujjar-Bakerwals making up only 10%.

After the delimitation, the number of Gujjar-Bakerwal voters is estimated to have increased to 30-35%, besides a significant increase in the number of Paharis, including Hindus.

Last week, National Conference leader and sitting MP from Anantnag seat Hasnain Masoodi made it clear that the NC will not leave any of the three seats for the Congress or the PDP.

"Three seats won by the National Conference in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are non-negotiable because there is no reason for the Congress or the PDP to stake claims of any of these three seats", he said.

The PDP, another constituent of the INDIA block, wants Anantnag for its president Mehbooba Mufti.

"BJP starts exercise of selecting Lok Sabha candidates a month back"

"In BJP we have a proper system to select candidates. The process to shortlist candidates was started a month ago", Raina said when a report asked about candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Raina said that the process of shortlisting candidates was started at the Mandal level and the final decision will be taken by the Parliamentary Board of the party.

"The process is going on. The State Election Committee would shortlist candidates and the same would be forwarded to the central body", he said.