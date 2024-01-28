Amid bickering among the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) block in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress high command on Sunday summoned senior party leaders from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to get feedback before starting a formal seat-sharing dialogue with coalition partners.

President of the J&K Congress Vikar Rasool Wani along with working president Raman Bhalla attended the meeting. The Ladakh president and working president of the Ladakh Congress namely Nawang Rigzin Jora and Asgar Karbalai also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Congress leaders from J&K and Ladakh briefed the Chairman Central Election Screening Committee Bakhta Charan Dass about the current political situation, especially the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in J&K and Ladakh.

The meeting was also attended by Member of the Screening Committee Neeraj Dagni and AICC Incharge J&K Bharatsinh Solanki.

This meeting was held amid the demand of the National Conference to get maximum Lok Sabha seats from J&K.

Reports said that in the meeting chairman of the Screen Committee sought details from J&K and Ladakh Congress leaders about the ground situation and the party's position in different parts of both the UT.

Ladakh Cong leaders not ready to leave Parliamentary seat for NC

Reports said that Congress leaders from Ladakh made it clear that there was no reason to leave the lone Lok Sabha seat for any constituent of the INDIA alliance.

"Leaders from Ladakh made it clear that Congress is the only party that has a presence in both Leh and Kargil districts and no other party would face BJP in the Ladakh", sources said and added that

it was clear to the central leadership that leaving Ladakh seat for the National Conference would prove a chalk walk for BJP.

Pertinent to mention here that the BJP has won the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat in two successive Parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.

Sources in the meeting, Congress leaders also made it clear to the high command that the party must stake its claim on at least one Parliamentary seat in Kashmir Valley.

J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani said that a detailed discussion with the Screening Committee was held over the fielding of candidates and various other election-related matters.

Central Election Screening Committee is scheduled to visit J&K on 2nd Feb 2024 to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Nitish forced to leave INDIA alliance due to Cong's attitude"

Meanwhile, the National Conference on Sunday blamed the Congress for the disintegration of "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar.

National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member from Anantnag Parliamentary constituency Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday said that it was all due to the attitude of the Congress leadership that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was forced to join hands with the BJP.

"Instead of acknowledging the strength of regional parties Congress leadership is trying to undermine the importance of these parties just to maintain dominance over the opposition block", he said and added that the delay in announcing the convenor of the INDIA alliance and arrogant attitude of the Congress was responsible for decision of the Nitish Kumar to leave "Mahagathbandhan" to form an alliance with the BJP in a crucial state like Bihar.

Masoodi, who earlier asked the Congress leaders to learn lessons from West Bengal and Punjab, said that Congress leadership must realize that the TMC is a big player in West Bengal, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, and the National Conference in J&K.

In a veiled warning to Congress, Masoodi said that the National Conference has a presence in all the six seats of J&K and Ladakh.

He sought to draw the attention of Congress leadership toward the results of the recently held elections of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil in which the National Conference emerged as the single largest party.