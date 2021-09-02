BJP on Thursday said that Pakistan is once again being exposed for abetting separatism and terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the decision of the Pakistan government to observe one-day official mourning over the passing away of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani by flying the flag at half-mast, president of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina said that this decision has substantiated that Pakistan is trying to fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan is not only supporting separatism in Kashmir but successive regimes of the neighbouring country have been indulged in sending terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to spread bloodshed and destruction," Raina said and added that Pakistan is funding terror outfits through Hawala money.

Pakistan is observing one-day mourning over the passing away of Geelani by flying the flag at half-mast.

Geelani's death will help bring lasting peace in Kashmir

Chief spokesman of J&K BJP Sunil Sethi said that the passing away of Syed Geelani, who was a symbol of separatism and pro-Pak rhetoric in Kashmir for several decades, is likely to bring lasting peace as now people can openly express their concerns over destruction and miseries brought by terrorism in the Valley.

"These saner voices which represent the overwhelming majority in Jammu Kashmir had been silenced or sidelined by fear of gun advocated and supported by Syed Geelani," said Sethi in a statement issued here.

BJP spokesman said that Geelani was at the centre stage of terrorism and anti-national activities of Jammu Kashmir and had been instrumental in keeping terrorism alive.

His role in organizing anti-India rallies and recruitment of stone pelters is well known. "People who are committed to peace and nationalism were being selectively targeted, in which role of Geelani was all-pervasive," said Sethi.

Separatist leader was responsible for migration of Kashmiri Pandits

Recalling the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s, Sethi said that Geelani will always be infamously known for engineering migration of Kashmiri Pandit community from their motherland, in association with his masters sitting across the border.

The BJP spokesman observed that with the exit of Geelani, the voices committed to peace and development in Kashmir will be at the forefront and that Pakistan has lost its biggest supporter in creating a terror network in the UT.

He said that the dark chapter in the political history of Kashmir-I part is now over and a new age will come with new hopes of lasting peace and peaceful coexistence.