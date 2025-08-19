The absence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during a special parliamentary session on Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has ignited a political debate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Gandhi's absence, calling it "unfortunate," while the Congress party defended his nonattendance, citing his involvement in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. This session, titled "India's First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station — Critical Role of Space Programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047," was convened to honor Shukla's achievements and discuss India's growing prominence in space exploration.

BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi expressed disappointment, stating, "Some matters must rise above politics. Every Indian is proud of Shubhanshu Shukla. When such a historic session is happening and the whole world is watching, Rahul Gandhi's absence is unfortunate. National issues demand unity, not petty politics." This sentiment was echoed by BJP Jammu & Kashmir President Satpal Sharma, who remarked, "Rahul Gandhi is always missing when something important happens in Parliament. Not everyone can achieve what Shukla has. PM Modi met him today, recognizing his contribution. But the Opposition seems unwilling to extend such respect. That's why Congress keeps losing public trust."

Adding to the criticism, BJP leader Nitin Navin commented on Gandhi's leadership, saying, "It's difficult to understand the LoP. He's a confused individual, and that reflects in the confusion within the Congress party." These statements highlight the BJP's stance that Gandhi's absence reflects poorly on his leadership and the Congress party's priorities.

Opposition's Defense and Focus on Domestic Issues

In contrast, the Opposition defended Gandhi's absence, emphasizing their support for Shukla's achievement while addressing pressing domestic issues. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari explained, "LoP Rahul Gandhi is currently in Bihar leading the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' until September 1. That's why he couldn't attend. But everyone else from our side was present." This explanation underscores the Opposition's focus on addressing alleged voter data issues under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram further elaborated on the Opposition's stance, stating, "The real issue is the government's attitude. SIR is a very serious matter. It's not about Shukla — we are proud of him — but SIR is an exclusionary exercise. The aim should be to include every eligible citizen, not to disenfranchise the marginalized and minority communities." This highlights the Opposition's concern over the potential disenfranchisement of certain communities due to the SIR process.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh expressed his disappointment over the Opposition's absence, remarking, "This should have been a moment of national pride, but the Opposition's absence shows misplaced priorities." Singh's statement reflects the government's view that the Opposition's focus on other issues detracts from the celebration of a significant national achievement.

Shukla's Return and National Pride

Meanwhile, Shukla's return to India was met with a warm reception. He arrived in New Delhi early Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Jitendra Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with Shukla, engaging in a light-hearted conversation about the astronaut's successful mission to the ISS. The meeting, held at the PM's official residence in New Delhi, provided Shukla an opportunity to brief the Prime Minister on his mission, in which he played a key role as part of the crew.

Shukla's mission has been a source of national pride, with many viewing it as a testament to India's growing capabilities in space exploration. The mission has been celebrated as a historic milestone, with various leaders and citizens expressing their admiration for Shukla's achievements. In a social media post, Shukla shared his mixed emotions about leaving the US and returning to India. He wrote, "As I sit on the plane to come back to India, I have a mix of emotions running through my heart. I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family, and everyone in the country for the first time post-mission. I guess this is what life is, everything all at once."

Reflecting on the broader context, the political sparring over Gandhi's absence is reminiscent of past instances where political priorities have clashed with national achievements. Historically, such events have often sparked debates about the role of political leaders in uniting the nation during moments of pride and achievement.