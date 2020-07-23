The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The party will commemorate the completion one year of J&K's integration with the Union of India by unfurling tricolour across the Union Territory in all zonal, tehsil and district headquarters.

Last year, on August 5, Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories.

15 days long celebration in J&K

The celebration will take place on August 5 for 15 days. BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said in an interview, "15-day long program has been chalked out to celebrate one year of last year's August 5 decision—scrapping the Article 370 and slicing the erstwhile J&K State into two Union Territories (UTs)—J&K and UT."

"As far as the restoration of peace in the J&K UT is concerned, figures are before everybody and the situation is quite clear. Kashmir is peaceful today and credit goes to last year's historic decision. On the development front, Covid-19 played a spoilsport. The way development should have taken place it hasn't," Koul told the local news agency.

Talking about the number of terrorists neutralised this year by the Indian army, Koul added that this year the security forces have killed several terrorists and no clashes were witnessed at the encounter sites as the youth have realised the futility of protests.

1st Anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370

Throwing light on the 15-day long celebration, Koul said, "Municipal wards and head offices will also witness the hoisting of tri-colour on August 5. There are a lot of programs on cards. We have kept a day to remember all police martyrs and all political workers killed so far in the past three decades including those killed recently."

Altaf Thakur, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson, said the party wants to celebrate the integration of the Valley with the Union of India. He expressed, "Central ministers will address virtual rallies. They will also visit various districts of J&K and meet Refugees, Safai Karam Charis."