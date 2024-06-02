The ruling BJP surged ahead of the other parties, winning 15 seats while leading on 31 seats as the counting of votes in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Sunday, almost ensuring itself a third consecutive term.

Counting of votes is under progress in 24 centres in 24 districts across the northeastern state.

BJP candidates are leading on 31 seats including Along (East), Along (West), Anini, Basar, Changlang (North), Changlang (South), Dambuk, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Lekang, Likabali (ST), Lumla, Nacho, Namsai, Nari Koyu (ST), Palin, Pongchau-Wakka.

The National People's Party (NPP) candidates are leading in six seats including Bordumsa-Diyun, Dirang, Liromoba, Rumgong, and Tawang while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates are leading in three seats -- Bordumsa-Diyun, Lekang and Yachuli and People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidates are ahead in two seats – Doimukh and Mebo.

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin has won the Khonsa (East) seat.

The Opposition Congress, which fielded candidates in 19 seats, drew blank so far.

After the ruling BJP won 10 seats unopposed, elections for the remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections in two Parliamentary seats in the state -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Besides Chief Minister Pema Khandu was elected unopposed from the Mukto Assembly seat and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from the Chowkham (ST) seat, the other eight BJP nominees who have been elected uncontested are Dasanglu Pul (Hayuliang-ST), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila), Techi Ratu (Sagalee), Hage Appa (Ziro-Hapoli), Jikke Tako (Tali), Nyato Dukam (Taliha), Mutchu Mithi (Roing), and Techi Kaso (Itanagar).