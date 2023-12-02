Aiming to win at-least three out of a total of five Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is seeking feedback from the grassroots before announcing candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Although the party has not announced to deny mandates to sitting Lok Sabha members in J&K, the party will review the performance of its Members of Parliament by going through their report cards.

During his two-day stay in Jammu, the national general secretary organization of BJP B L Santhosh interacted with booth-level workers and sought their feedback about the performances and achievements of the two sitting Lok Sabha members of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

While discussing booth-level preparations of the party for the coming Lok Sabha elections, B L Santhosh, who is known for his organizational skill, sought feedback from the workers about the implementation of various welfare schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reports said that apart from taking feedback from grassroots workers party has also engaged some private survey agencies to get authentic information about the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Jammu province in particular.

BJP sets target of winning three Lok Sabha seats

To improve its tally of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set a target of winning three Parliamentary seats from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although BJP had won three Lok Sabha during the 2019 Parliamentary elections from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, this time Ladakh is a separate Union Territory.

This time BJP has set a target of winning three seats from Jammu and Kashmir and the one Lok Sabha seat from Ladakh.

A senior party leader has already directed to start work on the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat to win this Parliamentary constituency to create history.

After delimitation boundaries of all five Lok Sabha seats have changed. The entire Poonch district and areas of Rajouri district have become part of South Kashmir with the creation of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. This has assured parity in the Parliamentary seats with Jammu and Kashmir divisions having two and a half seats each.

The entire Poonch district and Rajouri, Nowshera, and Thanna Mandi Assembly constituencies of Rajouri district are part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat. Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts will be part of this seat from South Kashmir.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Constituency comprises Assembly segments including Zainapura, Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Larnoo, Anantnag West, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Nowshera, Rajouri, Darhal, Thanna Mandi, Surankote, Poonch and Mendhar.

First high-level meeting held to review preparations for Lok Sabha polls

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K PK Pole convened a high-level review of arrangements for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir with all 20 Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and SSPs across Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing.

This was the first high-level review of arrangements for Lok Sabha elections by the CEO in which senior officers of his office and all 20 Deputy Commissioners, who act as District Elections Officers, and SSPs, responsible for security arrangements of the candidates and polling booths, joined virtually.

Ongoing Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls and inclusion of the maximum number of voters was discussed, the officials said, adding that final rolls will be published on January 8, 2024.