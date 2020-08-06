Amid rise in crimes against BJP leaders in the Valley, a sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his residence at Vessu village in Qazigund block of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, August 6.

According to reports, suspected terrorists shot at Sajad Ahmad Khanday near his residence at Vessu. The Sarpanch was declared dead at GMC Hospital Ananthnag. Khanday was, however, declared brought dead at the hospital, Medical Superintendent GMC Dr Mohd Iqbal Sofi said.

In two days, this is the second attack. Previously, on August 4, BJP's Arif Ahmad was critically wounded after terrorists attacked him at Akhran Qazigund.

Attacks against BJP leaders in the Valley

On July 15, BJP leader Mehraj-ud-Din Malla, who is also the vice-president of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, was abducted by terrorists. Malla was kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

According to initial reports, after the abduction was reported, a massive manhunt has been launched to trace Malla. He was kidnapped and whisked away in a Santro car while he was walking on a road to meet his friend.

This is not the first attack on a BJP leader in the valley, a week ago Waseem Bari was killed by two Lashkar terrorists. According to sources, the former BJP president of Bandipora district was at his shop with his father and brother when LeT terrorists struck and shot at them injuring them critically. All three succumbed to the injuries.