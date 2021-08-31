Arun Singh, Karnataka state BJP in-charge, has ruled out alliance with JD(S) for the upcoming local body, Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls in Karnataka.

Arun Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Karnataka, said that the BJP is making inroads into Old Mysore region and will attain power in coming elections on its own. "We will win more number of seats in Mysuru region," he added.

Arun Singh said that the Basavaraj Bommai government has been delivering good administration in the state.

Talking about former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that he is a tall leader, his organisational skills are exceptional and the party will utilize his strengths.

K'taka polls preparations

Arun Singh will hear out party leaders and workers in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts to strengthen the party. The BJP has failed all these years to make inroads in the Vokkaliga dominated region. The JD(S) and Congress had got the lion's share of seats in elections.

Arun Singh's visit to Old Mysuru region has come in view of Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections which are scheduled to be held in about 6 months, followed by BBMP and MLC elections in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)