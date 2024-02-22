The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announced its readiness to support Muzaffar Hussain Beigh if he chooses to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir.

Vibodh Gupta, the general secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, stated, "While we cannot confirm Muzaffar Hussain Beigh as a proxy candidate for the BJP in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency at this time, there is speculation within political circles that he would contest the election as an independent candidate."

Gupta emphasized that should Beigh decide to contest independently, the BJP would extend its full support to ensure his victory.

Highlighting Beigh's stature as a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta expressed confidence in Beigh's potential success in the elections should he choose to participate. He also noted Beigh's presence at the Prime Minister's rally at Moulana Azad Stadium as a significant factor.

Beigh mulls over contesting as an Independent candidate

There are rumors within political circles about Beigh's intention to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Beigh secured victory in this constituency as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

While Beigh intends to enter the electoral fray as an independent candidate, the BJP aims to support his candidacy to secure maximum support from the Pahari-speaking community.

With the recent grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari-speaking people, the BJP anticipates widespread support for Beigh, who is regarded as a prominent leader among the Paharis.

Given that the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir is predominantly inhabited by a Pahari-speaking population, the BJP is optimistic about effectively competing against the National Conference and other regional groups.

Beigh takes U-turn after PM's rally, says not associated with PDP

Claims to make decisions guided by his "inner consciousness," Beigh asserted after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Jammu on Tuesday that he is no longer affiliated with the PDP.

"I am not associated with the PDP. Neither am I currently linked with the party nor do I intend to seek membership," Baig affirmed following his attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at MA Stadium.

Beigh clarified that he received an invitation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the event, prompting his presence.

It's worth noting that on January 7, during the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh stated that he never formally departed from the PDP.

"I never officially left the PDP. Although I had been inactive for some time, my association with the party remains intact. My relationship with the PDP is akin to a single soul," Beigh, a founding member of the PDP, remarked while paying homage to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Furthermore, on February 12, Beigh lauded the momentous decision of the Centre to confer Scheduled Tribe (ST) status upon the Pahari Ethnic Group.

Recently, Beigh, accompanied by his wife Safina Baig, Chairperson of District Development Council Baramulla, led a 120-member delegation of the Pahari community in a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on February 12.

Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, co-founder of the PDP, resigned from the party on November 14, 2020. Beigh had criticized the incumbent party leadership for yielding to other constituents of the Peoples' Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).