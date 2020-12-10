Stones were hurled on Thursday, December 10 at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

Apart from Nadda, BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was also on the way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers for the Bengal elections in 2021 when his vehicle was ransacked.

'This only shows the true colour of the TMC': Dilip Ghosh

According to reports, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda's convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle.

Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy was also attacked and stones were hurled at his vehicle. Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC."

'Their own goondas are indulging in violence': TMC denies allegations

TMC minister Firhad Hakim said, "BJP is bringing outsiders into the state and they do not even inform the state government while doing so."

Reacting to the charges against the ruling Trinamool Congress, party leader Madan Mitra said, "Their own goondas are indulging in violence." Madan Mitra also denied any involvement of the TMC in the attack and said the protests by locals were a "people's revolt".

In a tweet, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said, "Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support. This happening inspite of my alerts to CS & DGP early morning indicated collapse of law & order."