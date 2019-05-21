It seems that the 17th Lok Sabha was a bit of a cakewalk for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is pretty confident of its victory even before the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are declared. Two days ahead of the counting of votes for the general elections, sweet shop workers have started preparing sweets in Borivali, Mumbai. "We've received an order of 1500-2000 kg sweets from BJP's Gopal Shetty," the shop owner told a news agency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Shetty from Mumbai's North Lok Sabha seat is contesting against actor-turned-politician Congress's Urmila Matondkar.

The shop owner said that the workers were excited to wear PM Modi's masks. According to News18-IPSOS exit poll, Gopal Shetty may emerge as the winner from the Lok Sabha seat. Back in 2014, the BJP won this seat when Gopal Shetty defeated the Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam with a margin of 47.2 per cent votes. He was President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee back then.

However, the above incident has been reported from a single constituency in Mumbai. Gopal Shetty looks pretty confident of his victory. Isn't it?

This incident came two days after the results of the exit polls, following the mammoth seven-phase voting for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, which predicted seats between 302 and 365 for Prime Minister Narendra-Modi led NDA in the 542-member lower house of parliament. If the exit polls are to be believed, PM Modi will retain back to power with a bigger majority in the parliament, with financials leading the charge.

An exit poll on News 18 forecast that the NDA will win 336 seats while it gave 82 seats for the UPA. The Republic CVoter exit poll has forecast 295 and 122 seats for the NDA and UPA, respectively. However, Neta-News X predicted that the NDA could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats. It gave the UPA 164 seats.

The Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency voted on April 29. The general elections 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 542 seats went to the polls in which an estimated 900 million electors voted to exercise their voting rights. The final results will be declared on May 23.