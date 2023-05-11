Laxmiraj Singh, BJP MLA from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district, has been caught on camera threatening government officials, including police, with dire consequences after the model code of conduct is lifted.

"Agar kisi adhikari ne galti ki hai to abhi aachar sanhita lagi hui hai, ise hatne do uska intezaam me kar dunga (If any official has erred, I will nor spare him. Let the model code of conduct end)," he can be heard saying.

According to sources, the BJP MLA was referring to the arrest of some party workers for violation of the code of conduct.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that "the video was shot during a public gathering organised on Maharana Pratap Jayanti on Tuesday evening." However, he said that no action had yet been taken in the matter.

Final Phase of Civic poll in UP

Polling has begun for the second and the final phase of municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh, where over 1.92 crore voters will decide the fate of 39,146 poll aspirants in 38 districts.

The counting of votes for both phases is scheduled for Saturday. Seven municipal corporations (nagar nigams)- Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Kanpur Nagar and Ayodhya - will be electing their mayors on Thursday.

Shahjahanpur will vote for the first time as a nagar nigam. Polling is being held for 7,006 posts in 370 urban local bodies (ULBs), which include seven nagar nigams, 95 nagar palika parishads and 268 nagar panchayats.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Manoj Kumar said, "All arrangements are in place for peaceful and fair voting in the second phase for which a total of 19,618 booths under 6,378 polling centres have been readied."

In the ongoing civic polls, the BJP has fielded 10,758 candidates (4,248 are women), the highest among all parties. The SP has fielded the second highest number of candidates - 5,231 (of whom 2,223 are women); followed by BSP with 3,787 (1,611 women) contestants.

The Congress and the AAP have fielded 2,994 (1,395 women) and 2,447 (1,031 women) contestants, respectively. Over 66 per cent of the total candidates in both phases of the polls are independents.

(With inputs from IANS)