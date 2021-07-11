Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former minster in Karnataka's BJP government who became mired in a sex scandal, did a U-turn on Sunday on his resignation threat and said resigning from the post of MLA was a closed chapter. His earlier statement that he would resign from the MLA seat had created a stir in state politics.

"After consultation with religious leaders, elders and well wishers, I decided not to submit resignation," he maintained on Sunday. After visiting powerful Lingayath seer of the Suttur Mutt in Mysuru and meeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ramesh Jarkiholi, also accused of wrongdoings in the Gokak Assembly constituency which he represents, announced that he would resign in 10 days.

Sources said that it was a plan to exert pressure on CM Yediyurappa to induct him or his brother BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, who represents Arabhavi constituency. In fact, Balachandra Jarkiholi had announced that he along with his elder brother Ramesh Jarkiholi would hold a joint press conference.

Jarkoholi's role in BJP's success

However, Ramesh Jarkiholi said that this statement is not in his knowledge. He, played a major role in installation of the present BJP government by playing a key role in mustering the support of the Congress MLAs and ministers. As a result, he was gifted with a powerful water resources ministry.

However, soon after Ramesh Jarkiholi started hinting at the change of guard in Karnataka government, the sex scandal came out and he had to resign from his post as a cabinet minister. His younger brother Sathish Jarkiholi, represents Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagaavi and is a powerful leader in the Congress party.

(With inputs from IANS)